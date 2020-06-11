Oswald Ronald Gonsalves, 94, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on the 23rd of May, 2020 in Towson, MD after suffering from complications due to Covid-19. Born in Calcutta, India in January 1926 to Ronald Gonsalves and Dora Baptiste, he is survived by his ex-wife, Georgina Langton, his children Trevor Gonsalves, Tracey Brochu, Leslie Laagel, his grandchildren Christopher Gonsalves, Justin Brochu and his own siblings Jackie, Joyce, Denzel, and Joanie. He was a long-time resident of Reisterstown where he was pre-deceased by his common-law wife Elizabeth Clarke in 2009. He worked as a damage estimator at Bethlehem Steel at Sparrows Point and Maryland Drydock. He lived alone since 2009, but he greatly appreciated calls and visits from his friend Steven D. Michaels of Reisterstown. He was cremated and his ashes scattered in a private ceremony.



