March Funeral Home - East
1101 East North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 727-3300
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Otis Norman Russaw Sr.
Otis Norman Russaw, Sr., 74, died on October 10, 2019 at Seasons Hospice, Baltimore, MD.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, he graduated from Trenton Central High School before going on to serve in three branches of the United States military: the Army, Marines, and National Guard.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Hattie Mae Russaw (nae Leysath) and two brothers, Harold and Ralph Russaw. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Arnita Russaw of Browns Mills, NJ; two daughters, Katherine Russaw Horton of Long Pond, PA and Dana Jo Louise Russaw of Charlotte, NC; two sons; Otis Norman Russaw Jr. and Ryland Alan Johnson of Philadelphia PA; one granddaughter, Jeanine Marie Russaw of New York, NY; uncles and aunts, Louis Leysath (Louise), Marie Young , and Frances Cason of Trenton, NJ; Marilyn Driver and Rev. Edward Wolfe of Burlington, NJ; Alberta Leysath of Hamilton, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A viewing will be held at 3 -8 pm on Thursday 17, October 2019at The Family Owned March Funeral Home, located at 1101 East North Avenue, Baltimore MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
