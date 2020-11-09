1/
Otto E. Straif
Otto E. Straif went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joan M. Huebschman. He is survived by his companion, Kim McGavin, his dear friends, Eduardo and Frances Reyes, as well as many other loved ones, cousins, and friends too numerous to name.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions in Otto's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, Maryland, 21228. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2020.
