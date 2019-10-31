Home

Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
Otto Kuhnke


1930 - 2019
Otto Kuhnke Notice
Kuhnke, on October 30th, Otto "Otts" Frederick, husband of the late Edna Mary (nee Knell) Kuhnke, brother of the late Ruth Baker and Wilma Webster, father of Terry Scott Kuhnke (Robin) and Russell Brian Kuhnke, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4th from the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Glen Burnie. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3rd from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org). www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
