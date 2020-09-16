Otto P. Schulze, 91, of Towson, MD passed away on September 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann "Sammy" Schulze (nee McGehee) and two adorable Bichon Frises, Puffy and Fluffy Ann. He is survived by his two sons, William F. "Bill" Schulze (Glen) and Otto P. "Skip" Schulze Jr. (Candace); devoted granddad of William H. Schulze (Danielle) Scott P. Schulze and two great-grandchildren, Blakely and Sylas; devoted brother of the late Irma S. Baronowski.
A native of Baltimore, Otto attended the University of Baltimore School of Law, graduating with a Juris Doctor degree in 1955. Otto began his career with State Farm on June 17, 1957 as one of the original pioneers of the Seaboard Region. During his 37 year career, he was responsible for training, developing and promoting many associates. Through his attendance at pre-trial settlement conferences he cultivated a relationship with judges and members of the local community that earned him their admiration and respect. Judges often referred to him as the "Dean of the Industry". Superintendent Otto P. Schulze retired September 1, 1994 from State Farm with immeasurable attributes to the company.
In his retirement years, Otto was a master woodworker and enjoyed golf to the fullest at the Country Club of Maryland. Otto was a devoted sports fan enjoying and watching all sports on TV, his favorites, lacrosse and baseball. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling and in his later years was an avid reader, historical books being his favorite.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 2:30 PM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in the memory of Otto can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
