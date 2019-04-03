|
On Thursday, March 28, Ouida Jenette Ports died at the age of 90. Born May 19, 1928, Jenette lived in Owings Mills, MD, with her children and husband of 53 years, Charles Ports, for decades. Jenette's joyful and gracious spirit touched many, and her commitment to service was evident to all. A lifelong homemaker, gardener, nature lover, reader, and fan of Orioles and the arts, Jenette is survived by sister, Dianne Allen, son, Michael A. Ports, daughters Terry Whye, Kelley Gordon, and Kim Parsons, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Memorial service will be 12:00PM, Friday, May 3, Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main St., Reisterstown, MD 21136. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite organization: Maryland Public Television, National Audobon Society, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019