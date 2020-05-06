On April 30, 2020, OWEN GARRETT BANE, JR.; beloved husband of Joan Davis Bane (nee Moretz), the late Ruth Ann Marx Bane, and the late Inez Fauch Bane; loving father of Evan and Lance Bane; devoted grandfather of three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the Gideons International who loved the Bible and taught it in all the communities where he lived. He loved and trusted the Lord in everything he did.



His family will gather for a private visitation in Baltimore, MD and then a private graveside service at Arlington Park Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.



