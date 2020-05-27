Owen Vernon Baldwin II
On Monday, May 25, 2020 Owen Vernon Baldwin, II of Stewartstown, PA. Owen retired from the Baltimore County Sheriffs Department with 24 years of service. Upon retirement, he drove a Special Needs Bus for Baltimore County. He was the loving companion of Tanya M. Bosley of 17 years; devoted father of Dylan J., Hailey D. and Addison M. Baldwin; brother of Bruce Baldwin and his wife Susan and Darlene Tinley, both of Tennessee formerly of Cockeysville.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, May 30 from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM where a Funeral Service will be held beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
