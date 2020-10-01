1/
P. Douglas HARTZELL
After a brief illness, Mr. Paul Douglas Hartzell passed away on September 29. He was born and raised in Rogers Forge to Herbert and Mary Hartzell who predeceased him. He was a 1958 graduate of Calvert Hall High School. Mr. Hartzell was a profound and dedicated city volunteer for over 55 years with Fort McHenry, the City Fair, the Forestry Department, and City Parks Redevelopment. Mr. Hartzell leaves behind his extended family, Neil Lawrence Buttner and Raymond George Beech of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Calvin and Sarah Buikema, and Ed "Windy" and Carol Windfelder. Mr. Hartzell was a devout Catholic and was well known around town for his charitable acts for the City of Baltimore. He followed his dream in being the chief organizer of moving the Lady Baltimore statue to the Mt. Royal Terrace Park in Reservoir Hill where he resided for 42 years.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
