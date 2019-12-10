|
On December 8, 2019, Paul Eugene Amberman, beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Brown); devoted father of Brian Amberman; dear grandfather of Erin Stahl and Matthew Amberman; dear brother of David Amberman. He is also survived by three great grandchildren.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BCRSPA - Baltimore County Retired School Personnel Association - Memorial Scholarship Fund C/O E. Stuart Tucker, 6 Lagan Ct., Baltimore, MD 21236
