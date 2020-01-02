Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Ignatius Church
740 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
740 N. Calvert St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pablo Dibos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pablo E. Dibos M.D.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pablo E. Dibos M.D. Notice
Pablo E. Dibos, M.D., 82, of Baltimore, passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1937 in Lima, Peru, son of Carmen Perez Galarza and Luis Dibos Dammert. He is survived by his son Luis A. Dibos, M.D. and his wife Amy T. Dibos of Towson, his son Paul H. Dibos of Charles Village, his daughter Lydia M. Dibos and her husband John B. Evermann of Baltimore City and his five grandchildren: Julia Dibos Turner, Nicole Dibos Ritter, Daniel Alexander Dibos, Andrew Nicholas Ayers, and John Patrick Evermann. He is also survived by many relatives in Lima, Peru including his brother Jose C. Dibos and his sister Carmen Castillo Dibos. His cherished wife, Esther Edery Dibos, M.D., passed away on December 8, 2014. A memorial Mass will be held on January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 N. Calvert St. Baltimore, MD 21202. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pablo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -