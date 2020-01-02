|
Pablo E. Dibos, M.D., 82, of Baltimore, passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1937 in Lima, Peru, son of Carmen Perez Galarza and Luis Dibos Dammert. He is survived by his son Luis A. Dibos, M.D. and his wife Amy T. Dibos of Towson, his son Paul H. Dibos of Charles Village, his daughter Lydia M. Dibos and her husband John B. Evermann of Baltimore City and his five grandchildren: Julia Dibos Turner, Nicole Dibos Ritter, Daniel Alexander Dibos, Andrew Nicholas Ayers, and John Patrick Evermann. He is also survived by many relatives in Lima, Peru including his brother Jose C. Dibos and his sister Carmen Castillo Dibos. His cherished wife, Esther Edery Dibos, M.D., passed away on December 8, 2014. A memorial Mass will be held on January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 740 N. Calvert St. Baltimore, MD 21202. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 2, 2020