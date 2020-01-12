|
On September 22, 2019, Mr. Pablo J. Gonzales passed away suddenly at the age of 83. Mr. Gonzales was born in the seaport city of Port Arthur, Texas and moved to Philadelphia, PA at an early age. Shortly after graduating from Southeast Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Mr. Gonzales joined the Air Force and attended Tech School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. Mr. Gonzales was assigned to the 35th Air Defense Command which ultimately took him overseas to Okinawa, Japan.
After serving his country, Mr. Gonzales attended Morgan State University, graduating in 1963 with a degree in Business Administration. Mr. Gonzales worked in the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene providing support to individuals and families battling substance abuse throughout his career.
Mr. Gonzales was a member of the National Maritime Union of America, and a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Grand Chapter.
Mr. Pablo J. Gonzales was married to Mrs. Ellen D. Gonzales for nearly 55 years, and preceded his wife in death just three months prior to her passing.
A joint memorial service celebrating the lives of Pablo J. Gonzales and Ellen D. Gonzales will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Union Bethel A.M.E. Church, 8615 Church Lane, Randallstown, MD 21133 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020