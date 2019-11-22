|
|
Page L. Edwards, age 87, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on November 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Sparta, North Carolina, he was the son of Hurley and Polly Ella Catherine (Richardson) Edwards and husband of the late Linda S. Edwards and Audrey M. Osborne. He was a veteran of the U.S.Army. He was a member of the Mt. Ararat, Masonic Temple, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, and the Boumi. He was a founding member of the Harford County Equestrian Center and a founding member of the Harford County Farm Fair. He was a trail master for many years with the Chesapeake Trail Club. He was on the board at Valley Lea Riding Club. He enjoyed working on his farm with his horses. Page had friends in many places and he was well liked and well respected by many local citizens.
Page is survived two daughters, Diane Edwards Moore and Cheryl D. Webb; son, Robert (Antoinette) Page Edwards; grandchildren, Casey Moore, Anthony Webb, Christopher and Robert Edwards, Shannon Stevens, Melissa Webb, Anna, Allison, and Ashley Edwards; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Averi, Caleb and Cameron; niece, Pam Fry; step-son, Glen Richardson (Libby) and family; along with his beloved Corgie, Tuffy.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leonard Garfield and William Howard Edwards; and nephew, Timothy Edwards.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the funeral home at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Shriner's Children Fund, 5050 King Avenue, Rosedale, Maryland 21237.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 22, 2019