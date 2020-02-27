Home

Paige A. See, Jr. 85 of Laurel, MD passed away February 19th 2020. He was born in 1934 to Paige A. See, Sr. & Emma M. See (Hutter) in Pennsylvania. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Maryland National Guard. After the military, Paige retired from Clark, Finefrock & Sackett as a licensed Land Surveyor. He enjoyed watching Nascar, hunting, fishing, cb radios, researching his ancestry and visiting the mountains of Moorefield, West Virginia. He/is survived by daughters; Shirley Cournoyer (Brian), Cindy Mader (Alan) and Diana See, daughter in law - Beccy See, grandchildren: Melissa Kratz, Michael See, Ryan See, Lacey Abshire, Brock Abshire, Erin Mader, Alison Mader and Lynn Cournoyer. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen C. See, son Paige A. See, III and sister Mary Mae Schooley. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment will be at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens-Marriottsville, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to:

The Parkinson's Foundation: https://www.parkinson.org/

OR Gilchrist Hospice : http://ghcinc.convio.net/donate

Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
