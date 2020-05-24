Paige Klekner
On May 21st, 2020; Paige V. Klekner; loving and cherished wife of 35 years to Kevin Klekner; devoted mother of Casey Klekner and wife Sarah, Kevin M. Klekner and wife Jackie, Brendan D. Klekner and wife Erica; cherished grandmother of Cecilia, Nico, Iris and Julian; dear best friend of Kim Bardelman and Beth Reis; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Paige's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 16924 York Road, Monkton, MD, 21111, on Tuesday, from 10-12PM. A prayer service will be held at 12PM. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Masks Required.

Memorial donations may be made to Metavivor - 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD, 21401.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
MAY
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Monkton
16924 York Road
Monkton, MD 21111
410-343-3000
