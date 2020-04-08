Home

McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Paige Scarborough Doeller

Paige Scarborough Doeller Notice
On March 28, Paige Scarborough Hackney ( nee Doeller), died in a tragic accident on her family's farm in Liberty, Kentucky. She was 49.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher "Clay" Hackney; a daughter, Bronwyn Claire Hackney-16; son, Charles "Fain" Hackney-14; mother, Rebecca Brouillet Kirk (William) of Lutherville; father, Charles "Duke" Henry Doeller III (Dale) of Towson; brother, "Chip" Doeller of Baltimore; sister, Bronwyn Brouillet Carmel (Kurt) of Lutherville; nieces, Grace Dumaine Doeller and Amelia May Carmel, both of Lutherville.

A celebration of Paige's life will be held at a later date.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to:

The Paige Hackney Memorial Scholarship Fund

c/o McKinney-Brown Funeral Home

P.O. Box 188

Liberty, KY 42539
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
