On March 28, Paige Scarborough Hackney ( nee Doeller), died in a tragic accident on her family's farm in Liberty, Kentucky. She was 49.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher "Clay" Hackney; a daughter, Bronwyn Claire Hackney-16; son, Charles "Fain" Hackney-14; mother, Rebecca Brouillet Kirk (William) of Lutherville; father, Charles "Duke" Henry Doeller III (Dale) of Towson; brother, "Chip" Doeller of Baltimore; sister, Bronwyn Brouillet Carmel (Kurt) of Lutherville; nieces, Grace Dumaine Doeller and Amelia May Carmel, both of Lutherville.
A celebration of Paige's life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to:
The Paige Hackney Memorial Scholarship Fund
c/o McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
P.O. Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020