On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Palma F. (nee Fabre) Wyatt age 95 of Oak Crest Village. Beloved wife of the late Francis H. Wyatt; loving daughter of the late Teresa (nee Artigiani) Fabre and the late Anselmo Fabre; sister of Victor A. Fabre of Newport Beach, California. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel at Oak Crest Village on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Palma with memorial contributions to Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8820 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
