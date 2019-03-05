Patricia "Pam" Farrell (nee McGlew). On February 28, 2019, after a brief battle with breast cancer. Beloved wife of the late William Thomas Farrell II; devoted mother of two daughters, with husbands, Alicia Farrell and Robert Watts and Jennifer Farrell and M. Michael Mulholland. Big sister to four brothers with wives, Richard and Sandra McGlew, Robert and Mary McGlew, Paul and Rosemarie McGlew, and Kevin and Pamela McGlew. Aunt to 17 wonderful nieces and nephews, and adored companion to elite dog, Flacco. Preceeded in death, along with her husband, by parents Richard and Patricia (Delaney) McGlew.Pam loved live music, craft beer, swimming, and was a voracious reader. She grew up on the Jersey Shore and delighted in visits back. She attended Frostburg State University and graduated from Towson University in 1978. She was a wonderful Mother and we will forever miss her unmistakable laugh and ability to find joy in the little things. She remained her sweet, positive self no matter the challenge.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Harford County Public Library Foundation in her honor, 1221-A Brass Mill Road, Belcamp, MD 21017.A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary