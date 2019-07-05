Home

Harkins Funeral Home, Inc.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Darlington Volunteer Fire Company
2600 Castleton Road
Darlington, MD
Pamela A. Lyons Notice
Pamela Arlene Lyons, 70 years of Darlington, MD, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. Married on February 17, 1968, she was the beloved wife of Preston Bruce Lyons, Sr. for 51 years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington MD 21034.

For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019
