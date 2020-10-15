Pamela B doCarmo, 78, of Severna Park, MD went to be with the Lord and loved ones on October 7, 2020.



Pam obtained degrees from Central Michigan University, Indiana University, and at the age of 50 graduated from the University of Maryland with a Ph.D in Education. She was an associate professor of EMS technology at Northern Virginia Community College. She is a 50 year member of the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad from September 1970 to October 2020. She became one of the first EMT instructors in MD 1969-70 just before joining Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1970. In 1972, she taught the Squad's first class of EMTs, successfully graduating 38 members. Pam enjoyed teaching paramedics and EMTs, as well as volunteering. She was quoted as saying "Being a volunteer paramedic is part of my whole credibility of teaching." She was a trendsetter for women, in what was a male dominated fire service. She received her own National registry EMT in 1982; she was already an ambulance driver and serving on squad calls for several years. She and a small band of women broke the barrier and were the first women to serve overnight duty as previously women had to leave the building at 2300 hours. She wrote 2 textbooks "First Aid Principles and Practices" and one on basic skills for the EMT. She held many positions over the years and served as treasurer from 1998 – 2018 for the LVRS. When asked of her volunteer time at LVRS, Pam said, "I love it, it's part of my life, my life-style." She was voted a life member of LVRS in 1990, and having served a total of 3,792 calls.



It is at the LVRS where she met the love of her life, Finley doCarmo. They celebrated 47 years together in June. She and Finley lived their lives in Laurel, MD until moving in 2003 to Gambrills, MD to a 55+ community where she served as secretary/treasurer for Waugh Chapel until the spring of 2020. Pam was an avid Detroit Tigers fan first, and then came the Baltimore Orioles. She and Finley enjoyed extensive traveling around the world.



Born in Wyandotte MI, she was the oldest daughter of Joseph & Joyce (Oetting) Bakhaus. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Finley doCarmo, sister Kaye (Walter) Gajor; sister in law, Barbara doCarmo, brother in law Bill (Delores) doCarmo, and brother in law Winston (Lauretta) doCarmo; nieces Sandi (Scott) Larkins & Libby & Emma, niece Sharon (Richard) Flynn & Andrew, Brett, & Amanda; nephews Theodore (Dianne) doCarmo & Christianne, Jason, & Amber; Peter doCarmo; Stephen doCarmo; Paul (Shanyn) doCarmo & Dylan & Brady. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph & Joyce Bakhaus, sister Cynthia Bakhaus, and brother in law Daniel doCarmo.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the LVRS at 14910 Bowie Road, P.O. Box 1278, Laurel, MD 20725.



