|
|
Bowling, Pamela Chenworth "Pam" 62, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Lutz, FL.
Pam was a well-respected entrepreneur and self-made woman. She and her husband, Tony Bowling, built their business empire together for over 30 years. Pam was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Lutz, FL with her husband 27 years ago where she became active in her community. Pam was a very strong woman of faith and compassion who led by example and grace. She was an active member for 22 years of her beloved church, First Baptist Church of Lutz, Fl.
Pam is survived by her mother, Joan Chenworth, her father, Lawrence Chenworth, Sr., stepmother, Harriet Chenworth, , siblings: Lawrence Chenworth, Jr., Geoffrey Chenworth, Lori Koga, Randall Chenworth. Sr., Sean Chenworth, Sr., and her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Weitzel. Plus her beloved 7 nieces and 8 nephews. She was the stepmother of Ronald Bowling. Christine Bowling-Kern, and, Renee Bowling-Fuller. Loving grandchildren, Jordan Fuller, Nelson Kern, and Kendal Kern. Plus numerous cousins and many other relatives and friends including her beloved fur children, Buster Blue and Rascal.
A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road, Joppa, MD 21085. Service will be held at 11 am with a lite lunch to follow.
In honor of Pam's life and in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you make a donation in her name to , 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. Suite 809, Clearwater, FL 33762 or online at https://alz.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019