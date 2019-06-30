Pamela Jane Hidalgo, age 72, died peacefully at Gilchrist on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Pam was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on November 13, 1946. She is the daughter of the late William E Harner, an automotive parts salesperson and Carrie Bell Harner, a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her husband of many years, Fernando R. Hidalgo predeceased her. Pam is survived by her loving daughter, Yvette Hidalgo-Calwell, her son in law, Robert Landis, a sister Rebecca Joy Harner-Parrish and her husband Steven Parrish. Pam grew up in New Hope, Virginia and graduated from Fort Defiance High School. During her time at Fort Defiance she was active in the school band playing both piano and the clarinet. Pam also took her talents to the local Methodist church where she played the organ. Pam resided in Cockeysville, Maryland for the majority of her adult life. Pam had a long and successful career as an educator. During her many years of teaching she worked at the Boys Latin School, the Baltimore County Public Schools and the Maryland State Department of Education. Pam took great joy in working with students who were behind academically. Her patience and expertise helped many students succeed. Pam was well educated and received her terminal degree, a master's, from Johns Hopkins University. Pam was loved by family and friends for her personable disposition and welcoming presence. Her sister, Joy, said "Pam was an absolutely wonderful person, extremely giving, and a most generous person." Without question the greatest love of Pam's life was her daughter Yvette. Yvette often said that her mom was her best friend. Throughout her illness, which included hospitalizations and rehabilitation stays, Yvette was always at her side and her mom's greatest advocate. Yvette said the following about her mom, "My mother is my soul and my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life upon. The belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." Pam also loved animals, cats in particular, at the time of her death she left behind her beloved Sporty. A memorial service is in the planning stages. Pam, showing generosity to the end, left her body to the Anatomy Gifts Registry in Hanover, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations made in Pam Hidalgo's name may be made to the Maryland branch of the : 211 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21202. Donations should be made in the name of Pam Hidalgo. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019