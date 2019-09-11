Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Danlag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Jean Danlag


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Jean Danlag Notice
Pamela Jean Danlag, age 55, of Abingdon, MD passed away with family at her side on September 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Billie (McComas) Brittain. She was most passionate about her family, they meant everything to her. She owned her own business – "Tease Fitness and Apparel" and spent the last twenty years as a mortgage loan officer. An avid DIYer, she was most often found working on her home.

Mrs. Danlag is survived by her husband, David Danlag; daughters, Candice N. (Michael) LaFleur of White Marsh and Sarah N. Danlag of Middle River; sons, David S. (Brandi) Danlag of Edgewood and Christopher A. Danlag of Baltimore; brother, Carl H. (Sharon) Winebrenner of Dundalk; and grandchildren, Reagan Danlag and Jacob Danlag.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 am.

Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now