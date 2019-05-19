|
|
Pamela Arlene Lyons, 70 years of Darlington, MD, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. Married on February 17, 1968, she was the beloved wife of Preston Bruce Lyons, Sr. for 51 years.Born on September 27, 1948 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Howard Patterson and Bernice Eileen Passmore Patterson. Her family will lovingly remember her: Three children- Matthew H. Lyons and his wife, Candice Lyons of Havre de Grace, MD Shannon E. Thomas and her husband, Kelly Thomas of Abingdon, MD Preston B. Lyons, Jr., and his wife, Eleonora Lyons of Delta, PA Five grandchildren-Jacob H. Lyons, Emma R. Gorrera, Nathan B. Gorrera, Carter P.J. Thomas and Jaxson X. Thomas A brother, Kenneth F. Patterson of Lucas, TX A sister, Kay E. Leyte-Vidal of Orlando, FLShe was preceded in death by a brother, Perry M. PattersonA Celebration of Life service will be planned for a future date; please check the funeral home website for updates. Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 19 to May 22, 2019