Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Comforter
130 West Seminary Avenue
Lutherville, MD
View Map
Pamela S. NIXON

Pamela S. NIXON Notice
On July 9, 2019 Pamela Swiss Nixon beloved wife of George "Bud" French Nixon; devoted daughter of the late Adam George Swiss and Sarah Jane Swiss devoted mother of Andrew George Nixon and his wife Lindsay; loving grandmother of Eliza, William, Abigail and Gabriel; sister of Thomas Clark Swiss and his wife Deborah; aunt of the late Scott Nixon and her surviving nieces and nephews Kristi Nixon Brown, Timothy Swiss, Katherine Swiss King, Sara Swiss, Kelli Bogle and Todd Sullivan.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Holy Comforter, 130 West Seminary Avenue, Lutherville, MD on Thursday August 1 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church of the Holy Comforter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
