Pansy Doane Notice
Pansy Irene Doane of Edgewood died Thursday, May 2 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was 68.Born in Fallston, MD she was the daughter of the late James M. Bowling and Gladys I. Gullion.A homemaker, Mrs. Doane loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her companion of 30 years, George Hassler; sons, Ronald Doane of Pamplin, VA and Johnny Doane of Conowingo; grandchildren, Joshua Doane, Chelsea Doane, Kalib Doane, Elizabeth Koppenhaver, Devin Doane and Liam Doane and her great granddaughter, Paisley Doane.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 8, 2019
