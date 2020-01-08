Home

St John's Evangelical Lutheran
3911 Sweet Air Rd
Phoenix, MD 21131
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
3911 Sweet Air Road
Phoenix, MD
Rev. Partee Boliek

Rev. Partee Boliek Notice
On January 6, 2020 Rev. Partee J. Boliek, Jr. devoted father of Mark Boliek and his wife Tina, Stephen Boliek and his wife Elizabeth, Nathan Boliek and his wife Lorie, Partee Boliek, III and his wife Janet and Barb Clark and her husband Bryant; brother of Arnold Boliek and his wife Sandra, Bobbie Martin and the late Clifton Boliek, Maynard Boliek, Katherine Teague, Desola Fry, Christine Whitener and Lois Powell; he is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Friends may call at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3911 Sweet Air Road, Phoenix, MD 21131 on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. Rev. Boliek will lie-in-state at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM with the funeral starting at 11 AM. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made St. John's Lutheran Church in Rev. Boliek's memory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
