Pat Dorothy M. Hannahs

Pat Dorothy M. Hannahs Notice
On February 21, 2019, Pat Dorothy M. Hannahs (nee Cushing); beloved wife of Donald E. Hannahs; devoted mother of Donald S. Hannahs, Mark N. Hannahs and the late Karen Patricia Hannahs; loving grandmother of Raleigh Hannahs, Nelson Hannahs and wife Amanda, McKenzie Hannahs, Parker Hannahs and Meredith Hannah; dear sister of Frank Nelson Berkey, III, and the late Florence Williams, Jean Armstrong and Richard Cushing.Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, Monday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11:00 a.m., at Abbott Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3426 Bank St., Baltimore MD 21224. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Abbott Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
