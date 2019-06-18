Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
Ruby , Pat

On June 15, 2019; Pat Ruby of Parkville; beloved husband of 52 years to Joan S. Ruby nee Johnson; devoted father of Roger McPherson (Linda), Kenneth McPherson (and the late Linda), Kelly Ruby (Scott Kruelle); cherished grandfather of Heather McPherson, Melissa Wilgis (Steven Sr.), Rachel McPherson, Kate Waldrop (Sam), Matthew McPherson (Melissa), Ashley Reynolds (Steven Smith), Dustin Ruby; great grandfather of Steven Jr., Destiny, Abagail, Emily, Riley and Emmie; dear brother of Frances Cihak, Elizabeth Krahling and the late Audrey Hartung, Evelyn Stokes, Chester Ruby, Madeline Feeheley-Hughes and Joanie Ruby; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Pat's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 20 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church. Interment Moreland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Pat's name may be made to Christus Victor Lutheran Church-9833 Harford Road-Carney, Maryland 21234. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 18, 2019
