Patricia A. Adkins, age 81, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on January 13, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Philip Dufour and Ruth Simmons and wife of 57 year to the late Carl "Curley" Adkins. She was a member of Winters Run Golf Club and the Baltimore Colts Corral #8. Patricia loved cats and caring for them.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Philip C. (Lisa) Adkins and Carl P. (Debby) Adkins; daughter, Cheryl A. (Michael) Kenney; brother, Donald (Peggy Ann) Dufour; sister-in-law, Barbara Bearch; sisters, Virginia (Mike) DiMola and Vanessa (Mike) Ranagan; grandsons, Brian M. (April) Kenney and Kevin L. (April) Kenney; great-grandchildren, Kaleena Kenney, Hayden Kenney, Kyley Kenney, Karson Kenney and Camden Kenney; also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Bearch, and sisters, Peggy (Jack) Kemmerzel, Vivian (Calvin) Beers and Mae (Floyd) Noye.
Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will take place in Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020