McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Patricia A. Adkins, 81, of Abingdon, passed away on January 13, 2020. Patricia was the loving spouse of the late Carl "Curley" Adkins; mother of Philip C. (Lisa) Adkins, Carl P. (Debby) Adkins and Cheryl A. (Michael) Kenney; sister of Donald (Peggy Ann) Dufour, Virginia (Mike) DiMola, Vanessa (Mike) Ranagan, the late George (Barbara) Bearch, Peggy (Jack) Kemmerzel, Vivian (Calvin) Beers and Mae (Floyd) Noye; also survived by grandsons, Brian M. (April) Kenney, Kevin L. (April) Kenney; great-grandchildren, Kaleena Kenney, Hayden Kenney, Kyley Kenney, Karson Kenney and Camden Kenney; and many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Friday, at the funeral home at 11 am. Burial will take place in Union Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
