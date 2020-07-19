1/
Patricia A. Bosse
On July 16, 2020 Patricia A. "Pat" Bosse (nee Toboll) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Vincent L. "Vince" Bosse; devoted mother of Michael Bosse and his wife Ellen, Timothy Bosse and his wife Patricia, Thomas Bosse and his wife Kathy, Daniel Bosse and his wife Kathy, and Patricia Gunther and her husband Frank; cherished grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the Auxiliary and School of Nursing Endowment for Nursing Excellence at St. Joseph Medical Center, c/o St. Joseph Foundation, 7601 Osler Dr., Towson, MD 21204, or to Santa Claus Anonymous, PO Box 28385, Baltimore, MD 21234. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel
