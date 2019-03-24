|
On March 23, 2019 Patricia A. Gaydos beloved wife of the late Richard M. Gaydos; devoted mother of John Blair, Jr. (Mickey), Jackie Morrison and Robert Morrison (Debbie); loving grandmother of Angela McNelly (Chris), Amanda Mills (Jason), JB Blair (Maria), Mark Morrison (Sarah) and Jeffrey Morrison; dear great grandmother of Evan and Logan McNelly, Chloe, Ryan, Logan, and Aiden Mills, Luca and Sophia Blair, and Kailyn and Gavin Morrison. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church on Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Patricia was a member at large of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to . Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2019