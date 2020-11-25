On November 23, 2020, Patricia A. Maans (nee Streb) 89, of Delta, PA., formerly of Essex; devoted wife of the late William C. Maans Sr.; beloved mother of William Maans Jr. (Patricia), Patricia Weiskopf (Jerry), Stephen Maans, Mary Hannigan (David), W. Tim Maans (Tina), Michael Maans, Gregory Maans (Angel); cherished sister of Betty Jean Lorocco, Linda Wolinski, Robert Gerber, David Whipps and the late Terry Streb; loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will honor Patricia's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3-5 PM & 7-9PM. Service and interment to be private.
