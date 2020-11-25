1/
Patricia A. Maans
On November 23, 2020, Patricia A. Maans (nee Streb) 89, of Delta, PA., formerly of Essex; devoted wife of the late William C. Maans Sr.; beloved mother of William Maans Jr. (Patricia), Patricia Weiskopf (Jerry), Stephen Maans, Mary Hannigan (David), W. Tim Maans (Tina), Michael Maans, Gregory Maans (Angel); cherished sister of Betty Jean Lorocco, Linda Wolinski, Robert Gerber, David Whipps and the late Terry Streb; loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will honor Patricia's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3-5 PM & 7-9PM. Service and interment to be private.

Memorial tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
NOV
30
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
