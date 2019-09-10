|
|
Patricia Ann "Patti" Cahill, 68, of Arlington, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, James Cahill and is survived by her mother, Jeanne Cahill, her siblings, James A. Cahill III, Susan Cahill-Tully and Kathy Cahill, her children William Koehler Jr. and wife, Helene, Elizabeth Koehler, Kathleen Dysert and husband, Mark, her grandchildren, William Koehler III, Mary Elizabeth Koehler, Clare Dysert and her former spouse, William Koehler, all of Richmond, Virginia.
Patti is a graduate of Notre Dame Prep and Notre Dame College majoring in Art History. She taught art at Gilman and Saint Gertrude High School in Richmond. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Stone Harbor, NJ at 10:30am on September 14, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019