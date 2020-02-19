|
|
On February 15, 2020, Patricia Ann Cantor, 56 of Bel Air, MD passed away suddenly. She was the beloved daughter of the late Clyde & Dorothy Wood; devoted mother of Alexander J. Cantor and Ryan J. Cantor; dear sister of Shirley Robertson & her husband Ron, Donna Koermer & her husband Ray, John Wood and the late Nelson Wood. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor Patty's life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 with a gathering from 9:30-10:45 AM where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene – 2430 Conowingo Rd, Bel Air MD 21015. A reception will follow. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patty's name may be made to the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene- Youth Programs. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020