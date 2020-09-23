1/1
Patricia Ann Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Carroll "Trish",63, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, MD, on September 15, 2020. Her husband Walt by her side.

Trish was born in Fort Ord, California. She was the daughter of Albert L. Daniels Sr., and Bertha (Bowers Daniels) Simone and the step-daughter of Anthony J. Simone. Trish was the devoted wife of Walter Carroll III, loving sister of Albert" Dan" Daniels Maj. USA (Ret) , (Deb), Robert "Bob" Daniels , Catherine "Cathy" Rummel (Glen), and William "Bill" Simone (Jennifer). She was also the adoring aunt of 20 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.

Trish attended both Salisbury State College(Maryland) and Cabrini University (Pennsylvania) where she received a Business Degree. She worked in Ocean City, Maryland for The Harrison Group and The Mug and Mallet. She was also the Co-Owner of Aaron's Cleaning Service. After returning to the area she was employed by several media buying agencies. MAK Media Inc.(Hunt Valley), Davis Media (Baltimore), She did freelance work for John Hardwicke. Trish also worked at The Record and The Aegis. In June Trish retired from Mosaic Community Services (Belcamp).

Trish's life revolved around being with her family and taking care of others. The family intends to carry on her spirit of helping and requests that lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in her memory.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Concord Point Lighthouse, 700 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, MD.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Concord Point Lighthouse
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved