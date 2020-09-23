Patricia Ann Carroll "Trish",63, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice Center in Towson, MD, on September 15, 2020. Her husband Walt by her side.
Trish was born in Fort Ord, California. She was the daughter of Albert L. Daniels Sr., and Bertha (Bowers Daniels) Simone and the step-daughter of Anthony J. Simone. Trish was the devoted wife of Walter Carroll III, loving sister of Albert" Dan" Daniels Maj. USA (Ret) , (Deb), Robert "Bob" Daniels , Catherine "Cathy" Rummel (Glen), and William "Bill" Simone (Jennifer). She was also the adoring aunt of 20 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.
Trish attended both Salisbury State College(Maryland) and Cabrini University (Pennsylvania) where she received a Business Degree. She worked in Ocean City, Maryland for The Harrison Group and The Mug and Mallet. She was also the Co-Owner of Aaron's Cleaning Service. After returning to the area she was employed by several media buying agencies. MAK Media Inc.(Hunt Valley), Davis Media (Baltimore), She did freelance work for John Hardwicke. Trish also worked at The Record and The Aegis. In June Trish retired from Mosaic Community Services (Belcamp).
Trish's life revolved around being with her family and taking care of others. The family intends to carry on her spirit of helping and requests that lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness in her memory.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Concord Point Lighthouse, 700 Concord Street, Havre de Grace, MD.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
