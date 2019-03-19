Home

On March 15, 2019, Patricia Ann Conte, 71, of Bel Air, MD; beloved wife for 49 years of the late Vincent Edward Conte; devoted mother of Nicholas Michael Conte and wife Carrie, Sheri Marie Tereo and husband Mike, Tina Marie Stakias and husband Steve, and Lisa Ann Akers and husband Scott; cherished grandmother of Christina, Michael, Amanda, Stacy, Wayne, Rebecca, Argiri and Stelio; treasured great-grandmother of Lucy, Lacy, Elise and Henry; dear sister of Jesse, Bobby and the late Richard and Phyllis; loving fur companion, Libby. Also survived by many loving extended family and friends.Family and friends will honor Patricia's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the MDS Foundation. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
