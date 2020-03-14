Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Catholic Church

Patricia Ann Crabill

Patricia Ann Crabill Notice
On March 12, 2020, Patricia Ann Crabill (nee O'Leary) passed away, beloved wife of the late Glenn Bertram Crabill; devoted mother of Johanna Peters and her husband Michael, and Jennifer Kaufman and her husband M. James; loving grandmother of Alex, and Jonathan Kaufman, and Wyatt Peters; dear sister of Virginia Raine and her husband Richard, Dennis O'Leary and his wife Nancy; cherished aunt of Kristine, Brendan, Meghan and Erin.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Rd, on Sunday from 2-4 pm, and on Monday from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 am at St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Interment Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please a donation in Patricia's name to the Catholic High School Of Baltimore, 2800 Edison Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21213. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2020
