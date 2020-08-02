Patricia Ann Gajewski (nee Majors), 74, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband Michael Gajewski, Sr., her son Michael Gajewski. Jr. and his wife Lori, her brother Earl "Tommy" Majors and his wife Betty, and her sister Karen Stockman and her husband John. She was also preceded in death by brother Dennis Majors. Patricia is also survived by her two loving grandchildren Matthew and Megan Gajewski. Friends may call at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM.Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and there may be a wait to enter the building. Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Church located at 2800 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Tuesday at 11 AM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and social distancing and other precautions will need to be observed at the church.



