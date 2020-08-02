1/
Patricia Ann Gajewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Gajewski (nee Majors), 74, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband Michael Gajewski, Sr., her son Michael Gajewski. Jr. and his wife Lori, her brother Earl "Tommy" Majors and his wife Betty, and her sister Karen Stockman and her husband John. She was also preceded in death by brother Dennis Majors. Patricia is also survived by her two loving grandchildren Matthew and Megan Gajewski. Friends may call at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Monday from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM.Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and there may be a wait to enter the building. Mass will be held at St. Casimir's Church located at 2800 O'Donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 on Tuesday at 11 AM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks are required and social distancing and other precautions will need to be observed at the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Casimir's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved