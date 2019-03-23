|
On March 18, 2019, Patricia Ann Kimmett (nee DeCorse), beloved wife of the late George A. "Bucky" Kimmett, Jr.; devoted mother of Scott T. Kimmett (Macke) and the late Stacey Kimmett Del Bene (Thomas); loving grandmother of Lauren Del Bene, Christopher Del Bene, Patrick Kimmett (Rachael), Sarah Del Bene, Abbye Kimmett, Jonathan Kimmett, Michael Del Bene and Ben Kimmett; loving great-grandmother of Kolby Kimmett and Mira Kimmett and dear sister of Carol Cadogan. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Thursday, April 11th from 4 to 8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1609 Kurtz Ave., Lutherville on Saturday, April 13th at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019