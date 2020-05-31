On May 27, 2020 Patricia Ann Lyon (nee Friedel) beloved wife of Richard Allen Lyon Sr.; dear mother of Ann Marie Cecil, Richard A. Lyon Jr. (Mary Anne), T. Kathleen Heydt (Kevin), Vernon L. Lyon (Joyce) and Janet D. Reid (Gregory). Devoted sister of the late Jacqueline Nash, Douglas, Donald and Thomas Friedel. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Monday, June 1st from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company 3306 Abingdon Rd. Abingdon, MD 21009. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.