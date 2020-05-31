Patricia Ann Lyon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 27, 2020 Patricia Ann Lyon (nee Friedel) beloved wife of Richard Allen Lyon Sr.; dear mother of Ann Marie Cecil, Richard A. Lyon Jr. (Mary Anne), T. Kathleen Heydt (Kevin), Vernon L. Lyon (Joyce) and Janet D. Reid (Gregory). Devoted sister of the late Jacqueline Nash, Douglas, Donald and Thomas Friedel. Also survived by eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Monday, June 1st from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company 3306 Abingdon Rd. Abingdon, MD 21009. www.mwfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved