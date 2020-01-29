|
|
Sumter, SC
Patricia Ann Beall McNeill, 74, wife of Howard Robert "Bob" McNeill, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home.
Born November 29, 1945, in Orange County, CA, she was a daughter of Shirley Glason Toebe, the late William Oliver Beall, her step-father, the late Lester Toebe. She attended St. Anne and St. Jude Catholic Churches. Mrs. McNeill was a member and regular participant of the Sumter Y.M.C.A.
She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 53, years; her mother of Montrose, CO; two sons, Scott McNeill (Amy Ann) of Manning and Brian McNeill (Shelley) of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Jordyn McNeill, Jessica McNeill, and Curtis McNeill; a brother, Bill Beall (Denise) of Baltimore, MD; and two brothers, Michael Toebe of FL and Christopher Toebe of CO.
A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Friday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and following the service at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020