Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home
Resources
Patricia Ann McNeill


1945 - 2020
Patricia Ann McNeill Notice
Sumter, SC

Patricia Ann Beall McNeill, 74, wife of Howard Robert "Bob" McNeill, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home.

Born November 29, 1945, in Orange County, CA, she was a daughter of Shirley Glason Toebe, the late William Oliver Beall, her step-father, the late Lester Toebe. She attended St. Anne and St. Jude Catholic Churches. Mrs. McNeill was a member and regular participant of the Sumter Y.M.C.A.

She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 53, years; her mother of Montrose, CO; two sons, Scott McNeill (Amy Ann) of Manning and Brian McNeill (Shelley) of Phoenix, AZ; three grandchildren, Jordyn McNeill, Jessica McNeill, and Curtis McNeill; a brother, Bill Beall (Denise) of Baltimore, MD; and two brothers, Michael Toebe of FL and Christopher Toebe of CO.

A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Friday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Friday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and following the service at the home.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
