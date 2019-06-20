|
|
Moran , Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Moran, loving wife of Ed Chester, passed peacefully on June 16, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by her four daughters: Cynthia (Tom) Gedra, Leslie (David) Lewald, Alicia Moran, and Laura (Saša) Mirkovi?. Her grandchildren: Dylan and Alexandra Lewald, Nicholas Gedra, and Oscar, Stella and Kosta Mirkovi?. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband Alfred Moran, and parents Lillian and Charles Evans.
A wake will be held at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland. Visitation hours are 3-6 pm on Sunday, June 23rd.
Christian Services will take place at St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland at 9 am on Monday, June 24th.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Ocean City Beautification Committee, c/o OC Recreation and Parks Department, 200 125th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842.
An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 20, 2019