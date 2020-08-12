On August 8, 2020 Patricia Ann Oswald (nee:Simm) beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Oswald.
Devoted mother of Michael, Larry, Jerry, Patty and Francis Oswald; and Carol Mullinix. Dear sister of Florence "Pinky" Sabatino and Jim Simm. Dear grandmother of Lauren, Kristin, Steven, Alex,Stephanie, Jeff, Robin, Trish, Sarah, Rebecca, Louise, Missy,Amanda, Emily, Julie, Trisha and Ron. Dear great-grandmotherof 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday 10-11 am at the CVACH/ROSEDALEFUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Prayers begin at 11 am. Internment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.