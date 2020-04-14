|
|
Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Patricia Ann Rukowicz (Rabbitt), beloved wife of Theodore R.; daughter of the late Anthony W. Rabbitt, Sr. and Anastasia Rabbitt. Cherished sister of Gloria Weber and Jeannette Superczynski. Preceeded in death by her twin sister Barbara Watson and brother Anthony Rabbitt, Jr.. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation and services will be held by Kaczorowski Funeral Home. Please check our website for details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020