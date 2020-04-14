Home

More Obituaries for Patricia Rukowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Rukowicz

Patricia Ann Rukowicz Notice
Peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Patricia Ann Rukowicz (Rabbitt), beloved wife of Theodore R.; daughter of the late Anthony W. Rabbitt, Sr. and Anastasia Rabbitt. Cherished sister of Gloria Weber and Jeannette Superczynski. Preceeded in death by her twin sister Barbara Watson and brother Anthony Rabbitt, Jr.. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation and services will be held by Kaczorowski Funeral Home. Please check our website for details.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
