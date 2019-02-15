|
Patricia Ann Schulz sadly passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 69. She is the beloved wife of Joseph H. Schulz; loving mother of Joseph Schulz & his husband Michael Hoenig, John Schulz & his wife Teresa Schulz, & Mary Barnes & her husband Brian Barnes; caring grandmother of Sarah Bergmann, Hannah Barnes, Beth Ann Walker, Brian Barnes, & John Schulz, Jr.; cherished great grandmother of Sage Bergmann, Wesley Bergmann, Norah Walker, Penelope Walker, Branson Walker, Dale Schulz, & John Schulz, III; dear sister of Jody Harrison & Richard Nield. She is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2-5 PM. A funeral ceremony will begin at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to The . www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019