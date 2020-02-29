Home

St Paul's Church
3755 Saint Paul St
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Ellicott City, MD
Patricia Ann Staudt

Patricia Ann Staudt Notice
Patricia Ann Staudt (nee Coruzzi) passed away on February 16, at the age of 65. Born in Baltimore City, she was the daughter of Geraldine and the late John Coruzzi. She is survived by her identical twins, John and Patrick; as well as three siblings, Sharon, Vincent and Carolyn. Patti enjoyed and loved her family, often times being a strong source of support and comfort. She loved cooking, walking, music, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Church in Ellicott City to be held on Monday, March 2, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the boys are asking that donations be made to the Patricia Staudt Go-Fund-Me Page to offset funeral expenses.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
