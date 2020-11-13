1/
Patricia Ann Strempeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Strempeck, age 84, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 9, 2020 at Awakenings Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Genevieve (Schiavo) Beere and wife of the late Earle Richard Strempeck.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Mary K. Kleiderlein, Karen Marie (John) Berkeridge and Thomas "Tommy" Strempeck; devoted grandchildren, John (Kelly) Berkeridge Jr., Shawn Berkeridge and Stephen (Jessica) Berkeridge; and cherished great grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Lillian and Evan Berkeridge.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Martin Michael Strempeck; siblings, Michael Beere, Lawrence Beere and Sister Dolores Beere.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11 am – 12 pm with a service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Helpers, 1001 West Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved