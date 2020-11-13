Patricia Ann Strempeck, age 84, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 9, 2020 at Awakenings Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Genevieve (Schiavo) Beere and wife of the late Earle Richard Strempeck.
Patricia is survived by her loving children, Mary K. Kleiderlein, Karen Marie (John) Berkeridge and Thomas "Tommy" Strempeck; devoted grandchildren, John (Kelly) Berkeridge Jr., Shawn Berkeridge and Stephen (Jessica) Berkeridge; and cherished great grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Lillian and Evan Berkeridge.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Martin Michael Strempeck; siblings, Michael Beere, Lawrence Beere and Sister Dolores Beere.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11 am – 12 pm with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Helpers, 1001 West Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204.
