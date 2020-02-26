|
|
Patricia Ann Weber, M.D.
Patricia Ann Weber (Yancone), age 66, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away early Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles L. and Shirley Ann Weber (Weir) then raised in Park Heights and Kingsville, she graduated from the John Carroll School and Loyola College before completing graduate studies at the University of Maryland Dental School. At a time when admission to medical school was limited for women, she fulfilled her lifelong goal to become a physician by attending the Universidad del Noreste in Tampico, Mexico with clinical work in Chicago to obtain her degree in medicine and surgery. She returned to Baltimore as a Medical Resident at the Maryland General Hospital where she began her career as an Emergency Physician. One particular note of pride was her Fellowship at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She applied her training, skills and experience with the evolving MIEMSS network as part of the staff in the Emergency Department at hospitals in the region including Fallston General, Maryland General, and Union Hospital. Reserving time for her family lead to temporary appointments at Kirk Army Hospital on APG, local urgent care centers, the medical clinic in Ocean City, Maryland, and the medical tent for the infield at the Preakness. She retired as medical director at Joppa Health Services.
An ardent swimmer, Dr. Weber found time in midlife to become certified as a lifeguard and satisfy an aspiration from her teen years. She turned into an avid hockey mom supporting the play of the Harford Patriots, the Baltimore Stars and other youth ice hockey teams while heaping scorn upon referees and linesmen at rinks in five states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Her interest in genealogy traced family back to colonial America and her time in Mexico spawned her interest in world cuisines. Travel to the Southwestern United States inspired her interest in Native American culture and pottery.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Peter Yancone, and her son, Andrew P. Yancone. Memorial contributions may be made to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020